Black History Month: Mother, daughter serve community through food pantry

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Fox 46 honors Black History Month and still we rise. A mother and a daughter are paying it forward to those in need one bag of food at a time.

In 2017, an extreme coupon show inspired Kenya Joseph and her mom, Sandra Marks, to open Hearts and Hands Food Pantry in Huntersville.

“It was all about standing in the gap and helping bridge the gap and have dignity in their situations,” said Sandra Marks.

“We wanted to cover food and basic needs,” said Kenya Joseph. Joseph could never have imagined the need as it stands now with the pandemic.

For this mother and daughter, Black History matters every month. They’re focused on the future and bringing people together.

“We’re not looking for accolades. It’s just knowing that you’re able to help someone,” said Marks.

“Representation matters. If we can inspire someone else to get out in their community and create change and advocate and care for others then that’s huge across the board,” explained Jospeh who works to be a living example of what is possible.

Donations from the community and volunteers help these women serve around 1,300 people. As the pandemic pushes on, the need only grows.

“We run through our donations quickly but fortunately our community is generous. What you see here will be gone by the end of the day,” said Joseph.

They hope to continue giving back and inspire others to do the same.

“It’s a calling from God. Everyone has a purpose,” Marks said.

Due to Covid-19 an appointment to pick up food is necessary.

Tuesdays 3pm – 6pm

Thursdays 2pm- 6pm