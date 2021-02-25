Black Beer Chick promotes diversity in craft beer industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte woman is breaking down barriers making it easier for women of color and minorities to break into the craft beer business.

“As a black woman you don’t think of me when you think of craft beer,” said Eugenia Brown. Inspired by her love of hops, the 33-year-old launched Black Beer Chick, LLC.

“I wanted to go around Charlotte and try new breweries and just meet people,” Brown said.

Her passion became a calling. Through Black Beer Chick, she’s helping other women of color tap into the industry.

“I don’t have any kids but all of the women are in a sense my babies. I feel like a proud mom,” Brown said smiling.

She launched the Road to 100 initiative. Last year, she raised enough money online to help pay for 100 women of color to earn beer server certifications.

“Without the support of people who don’t look like me who decided to donate I don’t know if any of this would be possible. It’s a collective effort on all of our parts,” she said.

Brown works in mental health and pours part time at Free Range Brewing. She hopes to make the transition into the industry full time. She studied history in college and says she pulls strength from the past.

“When I think about sacrifices of my ancestors it makes me appreciate that and whatever I can do to shed love and light I want to do. Black History is American History,” said Brown.

For now, she’s focused on building bridges and breaking down barriers especially in the beer business.

“As we’ve seen across the country with the experience of racial injustice these conversations are important,” Brown said.

If you could see Brown’s heart, you would see it smiling. This self-described hoppy Black girl hopes more people will connect over a cold one.

“It’s so rewarding. Not only am I doing this but I’m creating a legacy and leaving the world a little better than it was,” said Brown.

If you would like to learn more about Brown’s efforts to promote diversity you can visit, please visit https://www.blackbeerchick.com/