“There’s something about music that was produced in the 50s, 60s, 70s that has a certain realness to, a heart and a vibe, that people coming back to.”

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — In honor of Black History Month, Queen City News is recognizing some of the first inductees into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame in Kannapolis, Chairmen of the Board, and the contributions of Black artists to Beach Music.

In the 1950s and 60s, waves of change rolled through the South.

“The white kids couldn’t listen to the stuff at home and when they went to the beach, they put those nickels in the jukebox and they heard all the R&B music they wanted,” said Ken Knox of the Chairmen of the Board.

That’s how beach music was born.

“It just became this secret party getaway thing that just became a whole industry,” said Brandon Stevens of Chairmen of the Board.

Beach Music is anchored by rhythm and blues artists and soul music.

“When the band struck up, something just went through my body,” said Ken Knox of the Chairmen of the Board.

Knox grew up in Detroit watching the greats perform live.

“There was Stevie Wonder, the Temptations, the Miracles,” said Knox.

Knox eventually became one of the greats.

The guy from Motown made his own moves.

“You have to play the Black market first, and then cross over,” said Knox.

Knox joined the legendary band, Chairmen of the Board, with frontman General Johnson in 1973.

“General said, ‘There’s some music down in the Carolinas called Beach Music,’ I said, ‘What? Jan and Dean, Beach Boys,’ and he said, ‘No, no, no, no. It’s basically R&B music,” said Knox.

The Chairmen of the Board built a beach music empire recording songs including “Carolina Girls” and “Give Me Just a Little More Time.”

“When they feel it, and you see them feeling it, woo, it’s something else!” said Thomas Hunter of the Chairmen of the Board.

The music makes people move.

“It’s fun! We feed off the energy of the audience,” said Stevens.

Not only do people dance to Beach Music, but they do the Carolinas’ own dance, the shag.

“That music has such a beat and a feeling that you’ve got to move your feet,” said Knox.

“If you go to the UK don’t say anything about shagging because it means something totally different over there,” said Stevens

After decades of performances, Knox’s longtime bandmates, General Johnson and Danny Woods passed away.

“I made them a promise that I’d keep our legacy going,” said Knox.

Knox brought on Thomas Hunter to join the Chairmen of the Board.

“When the music starts up, there is a certain kind of aura that takes over the room, or over the park,” said Hunter.

Brandon Stevens also joined the band.

“There’s something about music that was produced in the 50s, 60s, 70s that has a certain realness to, a heart and a vibe, that people coming back to,” said Stevens.

The music parents once prohibited is now loved by grandparents.

“When I’m performing and I look into the eyes of the people in the audience, I don’t see color,” said Hunter.

The band just creates the music, which brings them all together.

“The beautiful thing is music is to be shared for people, all people across the globe,” said Stevens. Beach Music that was made right here in the Carolinas