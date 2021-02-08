Kyle Larson, coming off of 6-month suspension for using racial slur, ready for return to Daytona

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s something we didn’t know if we would ever say again, but Kyle Larson is back in NASCAR after serving a six-month suspension for using a racial slur during an i-Racing event.

It was a mistake that nearly cost him his career, but after completing NASCAR’s sensitivity training and volunteering countless hours in diversity programs.

Team Hendrick decided to give Larson a second chance when NASCAR lifted his suspension.

“I feel extremely grateful. I really never thought that I would get another chance to race in NASCAR and I kind of accepted that around the middle of last year and I tried to shift my focus to what’s ahead in my new life,” Larson said.

Larson will compete in the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the race on FOX 46.