(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It’s hard to step into a new position, especially in NASCAR where drivers have established themselves, but Austin Cindric achieved what many could not by winning the Daytona 500 in his rookie season.
More from CSL
- CSL’s Will Kunkel goes 1-on-1 with Daytona 500 champion Austin Cindric
- Quick Six: Excitement for Charlotte FC, NBA All-Star Game, and Figure Skating
- Quick Six: Carson Wentz or Sam Darnold, and should cheerleading be an Olympic sport?
- Quick Six: What Corey Lajoie’s crew chief says to him, and what other drivers say about him
📲 Download the QC News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.
Just after landing back home in Charlotte, the driver of the #2 car for Team Penske sat down 1-on-1 with CSL’s Will Kunkel to discuss why hearing the question, “How does it feel like to win the Daytona 500?” will never get old.
The two also chat about how his pit crew isn’t exactly tame when it comes to partying and how he plans to capitalize on the success in the 2022 season.