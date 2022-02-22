(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It’s hard to step into a new position, especially in NASCAR where drivers have established themselves, but Austin Cindric achieved what many could not by winning the Daytona 500 in his rookie season.

Just after landing back home in Charlotte, the driver of the #2 car for Team Penske sat down 1-on-1 with CSL’s Will Kunkel to discuss why hearing the question, “How does it feel like to win the Daytona 500?” will never get old.

The two also chat about how his pit crew isn’t exactly tame when it comes to partying and how he plans to capitalize on the success in the 2022 season.