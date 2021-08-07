Skip to content
Beijing 2022
Paris calling: After Tokyo, Olympians hanker for 2024 Games
Fewer medals, more heart for US at a most unusual Olympics
Tokyo Olympics come to a close; torch passed to Paris for 2024
Video
Photos: The Tokyo Olympics moments we won’t forget
Gallery
Photos: Tokyo’s dazzling closing ceremony
Gallery
More Beijing 2022 Headlines
Medal Tally: USA tops all countries with 113 overall, 39 gold
Off-script Olympics: Wins, losses, and a whole lot of improv
NBC’s Tirico reflects on Tokyo Games, looks ahead to Beijing
Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field
USA rolls to women’s hoops gold medal with 90-75 win over Japan
Photos: Olympic images from far above — and underwater
Gallery
USA Olympian says ‘swimming has a doping problem’
Video
Durant and US men extend dominance in Olympic basketball
Photos: Top images from the 2020 Tokyo Games
Gallery
Tokyo bar celebrates all things Texas
Video
Meet Our Coverage Team
Jack Doles
Matt Barnes
Aaron Nolan
Andrew Marden
Erin Cargile
Marielena Balouris
Melissa Marino
Timeline: Major Sporting Events in Japan
Trending Stories
‘Trooper Tarnished’: A South Carolina ‘Trooper of the Year’ demoted, relocated following $100K cash seizure
Video
Lost Trust: The unraveling of the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office
Video
Suicide warning signs, prevention
Video
CSX, Amtrak agreement to share tracks in northeast could point toward future expansion in the Carolinas
Video
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA and Miss NC, dies at 30
Video
Remembering former Miss NC and Miss USA Cheslie Kryst after untimely death
Video
3 arrested, 8 others sought for a total of 100 drug charges in Lincoln County
Who are those people wearing orange coats in Uptown? They’re doing a lot of good
Video
Local courts see significant increase in landlord-tenant disputes as eviction proceedings begin
Video
Tenants displaced in Concord apartment fire; cause still being investigated