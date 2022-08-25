The Dodge Challenger and Charger muscle cars and their assortment of V-8 engines are going away after 2023, and this time Dodge really means it.

The brand is preparing for an electrified future, which it has inaugurated with the 2023 Hornet plug-in hybrid and Charger Daytona SRT Concept. The latter previews Dodge’s first electric vehicle due in 2024.

As a sendoff for the Challenger and Charger, Dodge plans seven special Last Call models, the first of which was revealed on Wednesday as the 2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown. Inspired by Dodge’s Shakedown Challenger concept unveiled at the 2016 SEMA aftermarket parts show, the special edition uses a black and red interior theme combining nappa leather and Alcantara, while fusing modern and classic elements for the exterior.

Dodge Shakedown Challenger concept, 2016 SEMA show

Special touches on the exterior include a Mopar shaker hood, racing stripes with a red accent, a unique R/T grille badge, special graphics, 9.5-inch (standard body) or 11.0-inch (wide body) wide 20-inch wheels, and 6-piston Brembo front brakes with red calipers all around.

The car is based on the Challenger R/T Scat Pack and is decked out in Destroyer Gray for the regular model and Pitch Black for the wide-body model. R/T Scat Pack power comes from Dodge’s 392 cubic-inch (6.4-liter) V-8, which is good for 485 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque.

The car also comes with content from the Plus Group, Technology Group, and Navigation, Carbon/Suede, and Dynamics packs designed for the Challenger R/T Scat Pack.

2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown

Production of the Challenger Shakedown will be limited to 1,000 units, split evenly between the Challenger R/T Scat Pack’s regular and wide body styles. Order information for the complete 2023 Challenger range, including the Last Call cars, will be announced this fall.

Dodge will reveal five more Last Call versions of the Challenger and Charger through Sept. 21 before it shows the final seventh version at the 2022 SEMA show starting Nov. 1.

Even if you miss out on one of the Last Call cars, all 2023 Challenger and Charger models will feature special goodies signifying them as the last of their kind. While this will vary from model to model, all will come with a commemorative plaque under the hood bearing the scripts “Last Call,” “Designed in Auburn Hills,” and “Assembled in Brampton.”

