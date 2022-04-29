CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals is set to fire off the line at the zMAX Dragway this weekend.

Top drag racing competitors from across the country will converge at the four-wide strip in Concord.

Charlotte Motor Speedway officials said four Top Fuel and Funny Cars combine to produce 44,000 horsepower – more than the entire field of NASCAR Cup Series cars that will take the green flag in the Coca-Cola 600 in May.

On-track action begins Friday morning. Sunday’s main event includes several elimination rounds before the finals get underway in the afternoon.

