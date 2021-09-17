NHRA Carolina nationals return to zMAX Dragway in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three days of high-speed action begins in Concord Friday as the second round of the NHRA playoffs comes to Charlotte Motor Speedway and the zMAX Dragway.

The DEWALT NHRA Carolina Nationals begins with qualifying throughout the day Friday and Saturday to set the stage for Sunday’s main event.

Sunday’s race will air on FOX 46 this Sunday starting at 4 p.m. Tune in!