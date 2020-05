Advertise With Us

Thank you for your interest in advertising with FOX 46 Charlotte. Contact us today to find out how we can incorporate your initiatives in ways that only we can achieve. For sales / advertising inquiries, please contact one of the following:

VP / Director of Sales Jay Abbattista

JAbbattista@nexstar.tv, (704) 944-3329

Digital Sales Manager Jamey Jenkins

JJenkins@nexstar.tv, (704) 944-3356

National Sales Manager Heather Strefezza

HStrefezza@nexstar.tv, (704) 944-3307

National Sales Manager Anna Gay

AGay@nexstar.tv, (704) 944-3379