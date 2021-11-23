2022 Remarkable Women of Charlotte Official Rules

1. Sponsors. This contest (”Contest“) is sponsored by WJZY (”Station“), 3501 Performance Road Charlotte NC 28214 and Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (”Nexstar“), 545 E. John Carpenter Freeway, Suite 700, Irving, Texas 75062 (collectively, the ”Sponsor(s)“). This Contest is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.

APPLE IS NOT INVOLVED IN ANY WAY IN THIS SWEEPSTAKES/SWEEPSTAKES. THE SPONSOR(S) IS/ARE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR PROVIDING THE PRIZE(S) LISTED HEREIN. THE PRIZE(S) WON ARE NOT APPLE PRODUCTS, NOR ARE THEY RELATED TO APPLE IN ANY WAY. THE RESPONSIBILITY OF ORGANIZING THIS Sweepstakes AND DISTRIBUTING THE PRIZE(S) ARE THE SPONSORS’ RESPONSIBILITIES. APPLE DOES NOT SPONSOR THIS SWEEPSTAKES/SWEEPSTAKES IN ANY WAY.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter. The Contest is open to permanent legal U.S. residents who reside within WJZY’s viewing area and who are at least 21 years of age at the time of entry. Eligible entrants (”Nominators“) will nominate an individual, 21 years or older, and a permanent legal U.S. resident who also resides within WJZY’s viewing area (”Nominee“) at the time of entry. Entrants are prohibited from self-nomination. All prior Remarkable Women of Charlotte Local Market Winners are ineligible to win this and all future Remarkable Women Contests. Entrant/Nominators and/or Nominees must be willing and able to appear live on the air or in a pre-recorded program at Nexstar’s sole discretion.

Current or former employees of WJZY, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, the other Sponsors, the other television and radio stations and multichannel video programming distributors in call sign’s viewing area, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes Contest materials), and the immediate family members or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren.

Participants are eligible to win a WJZY contest or sweepstakes only once every 180 days. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes. Participants are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six (6) months. Text, data, or messaging rates may apply.

3. Entry. This Contest will accept entries beginning on {{Promotion.EntryStartDate}} {{Organization.Timezone}} and ending on {{Promotion.EntryEndDate}} {{Organization.Timezone}}. To enter the Contest, entrants must visit {{Promotion.Url}} to submit an entry form. Entrants/Nominators must include their name, phone number, e-mail address, birthdate, Nominee’s name, phone number, e-mail address, birthdate and a short original essay – 500 words or less – about a remarkable woman (Nominee) – in order to enter. All essays must conform to the essay restrictions below in order to enter. Duplicate, incomplete and/or non-conforming entries will not be considered. All entries must be received by {{Promotion.EntryEndDate}} {{Organization.Timezone}}. One (1) entry per person will be accepted.

The eligible entry essays in the first round will be judged at the local market level by a five (5) member panel of judges comprised of Station personnel.

The Nominees identified in the local market’s top four (4) scored eligible entries will be profiled, one profile each Tuesday, beginning on March 8, 2022 and ending on March 29, 2022. Nominee profiles will run on WJZY News at 10PM (ET).

The highest scored eligible entry will be determined as the local market winner.

The local market winner’s Nominee will advance to the second semi-finalist regional round. There are seven (7) regions total. Nominee profiles will be judged by one (1) regional judge – an employee of Nexstar. Semi-finalist Nominees will be selected from amongst the local market winners’ Nominees. The seven (7) semi-finalist Nominee winners will advance to the third/final national round and will be individually recognized during 2022 Remarkable Women Show, scheduled to air on April 9, 2022 (time to be determined solely by Nexstar).

The third and final national round will be judged by a three (3) member panel of judges comprised of Nexstar employees. The judges will select the grand prize national Nominee winner from amongst the seven (7) regional semi-finalists Nominee winners. The grand prize national Nominee winner will be Nexstar’s 2022 Remarkable Woman of the Year and announced during the 2022 Remarkable Women Show, scheduled to air on April 9, 2022 (time to be determined solely by Nexstar).

For each round, the judges will use the following criteria to select the local market, semi-finalist regional and grand prize national winners:

ESSAY SCORING CRITERIA

34% Community Contribution,

33% Self Achievement, and

33% Family Impact.

If a tie breaker is necessary, the eligible entry with the highest Self Achievement score will be determined as the winner.

Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for technical or computer, telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or late, lost, failed, illegible, incomplete, garbled or deleted entries, transmissions, or voicemails or other network or technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call or online entry, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form, or the rules.

An entrant may use only one (1) email address to submit entries during the Contest. If an entrant uses multiple email addresses to submit more than one (1) entry per day, the entrant will be disqualified. For entries submitted online, entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning the e-mail address or the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Any automated or computer-generated entries, fake or duplicate identities, spam, or improper techniques (as determined by the Sponsor(s)) will be disqualified. Any questions regarding the validity, completeness, or number of entries submitted by an individual or the identity of the authorized account holder of an e-mail address, phone number, or social media profile shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion. The Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant who acts in a disruptive, harassing, vulgar, or unsportsmanlike manner, as determined by the Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsor(s) determine(s), in its/their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual tampering with the Contest (electronic or otherwise) or if technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor(s)) compromise the security, fairness, integrity or administration of the Contest, the Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend, cancel or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted online at www.fox46.com. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or website or violates the Official Rules of the Contest. Entries not conforming to announced entry specifications will not be acknowledged or returned.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND/OR CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSORS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO PROSECUTE OR SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

By entering this Contest online, participants agree to www.fox46.com’s Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy located at www.nexstar.tv/privacy-policy. All entry information becomes the property of the Sponsor(s), and entrants grant the Station the right to distribute all of their entry information to the other Sponsor(s). By entering, entrants grant the Sponsor(s) the right to broadcast and distribute their name, image, likeness, voice, entry materials, and biographical information in any media whatsoever, including on the air on the Station and on www.fox46.com, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization from or compensation to the entrant.

4. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number and caliber of eligible entries received.

5. Essay Restrictions. Essays submitted by the entrants/participants may not contain, as determined by the Sponsor in its sole discretion, any content that:

is obscene, offensive, sexually explicit or suggestive; violent; derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group; endorses any form of hate or hate group; profane or pornographic; contains nudity; promotes alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons (or the use of any of the foregoing); promotes any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous; promotes any particular political agenda or message; contains products or trademarks of any Sponsor competitor; defames, misrepresents or contains disparaging remarks about any person or company; contains trademarks, logos, or trade dress (such as distinctive packaging or building exteriors/interiors) owned by others, without permission, to the extent permission is necessary; contains any personal identification, such as license plate numbers, personal names, e-mail addresses or street addresses; contains copyrighted materials owned by others (including, without limitation, photographs, sculptures, paintings, and other works of art or images published on or in websites, television, movies or other media), without permission, to the extent permission is necessary; contains materials embodying the names, likenesses, voices, or other indicia identifying any person, including, without limitation, celebrities and/or other public or private figures, living or dead, without permission, to the extent permission is necessary; contains look-alikes of celebrities or other public or private figures, living or dead; communicates messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or good will to which Sponsor wishes to associate; and/or violates any law or regulation.

By entering this Contest, entrant acknowledges and agrees that all entries become the property of the Sponsors and will not be returned or acknowledged. To be eligible, an entry must be the entrant’s original essay, may not have been entered in any other contest, won any other prize or have been previously published in any other medium. If the essay contains any material or elements that are not owned by the entrant, and/or which are subject to the rights of third parties (e.g., essay contains portions written by someone other than entrant), the entrant is responsible for obtaining, prior to submission of the entry, any and all releases and consents necessary to permit the use and exhibition of the entry by Sponsor(s) in the manner set forth in these Official Rules, including, without limitation, permission from the owner to use the content and permissions from any person (or, if a minor, his/her parent or legal guardian) who appears in or is identifiable in the entry. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to request proof of these permissions in a form acceptable to Sponsor(S) from any entrant at any time. Failure to provide such proof will render entry null and void.

6. Prizes. There will be three (3) rounds and 114 winners, including 114 local market winners, seven (7) semi-finalist regional Nominee winners selected from amongst the local market winners, and one (1) national Nominee winner selected from amongst the seven (7) semi-finalist Nominee winners, in this Contest.

Round 1:

The local market winner and their Nominee will be selected on January 14, 2022 by a panel of local judge as detailed above. The local winner and their Nominees will be notified by phone or email. The local winner and Nominee will also be announced on the air during the WJZY News at 10PM (ET) on April 4, 2022.

The local market winner will receive the opportunity to select the Nominee that advances to the second semi-finalist regional round. The local market winner prize has no monetary value. Entrants can win only once.

The local market winner’s Nominee will receive an opportunity to select one (1) registered/qualified 501(3)c charity to receive a $1,000 donation courtesy of the Station. The local market winner’s Nominee will be considered for the second semi-finalist regional round.

The local market winner’s Nominee’s opportunity has no monetary value.

ROUND 2:

The seven (7) semi-finalist Nominee winners will be selected, from amongst the local market winner Nominees, on February 15, 2022 by a regional judge as detailed above. The semi-finalist Nominees will be notified by phone or email on March 18, 2022. The semi-finalist Nominee’s will also be announced during the during the 2022 Remarkable Women Show, scheduled to air on April 9, 2022 (time to be determined solely by Nexstar). The seven (7) semi-finalist Nominee winners will advance to the national round.

The semi-finalist regional round prize has no monetary value.

ROUND 3:

The national Nominee winner, Nexstar’s Remarkable Woman of 2022, will be selected, from amongst the seven (7) semi-finalists, on February 15, 2022 by a panel of judges as detailed above. The national Nominee winner will also be announced during the 2022 Remarkable Women Show, scheduled to air on April 9, 2022 (time to be determined solely by Nexstar). The national Nominee winner will receive one (1) commemorative 2022 Remarkable Woman plaque and the opportunity to select one (1) registered/qualified 501(3)c charity to receive a $5,000 donation courtesy of The Nexstar Foundation.

The national grand prize has an approximate retail value of $50.

The potential winners and their Nominees will be contacted by a representative of the Sponsors and must reply within three (3) days to maintain eligibility. If a potential winner cannot be contacted within this time period or fails to respond to any attempted contact, such potential winner will be disqualified, his/her entry will be declared null and void and the Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole and absolute discretion, to choose another potential winner by the process referred to above.

All results are unofficial until winner(s) is/are verified by the Sponsor(s). Prizes may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by winner. Cash will not be awarded as a substitute for prize. Prizes are awarded ‘as is’ with no guarantees or warranties as to use, merchantability, or fitness for a specific purpose, and the Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for defective prizes. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to substitute a prize in their sole discretion without an on-air or off-air announcement, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded. Other terms and conditions may apply.

7. Conditions for Acceptance of the Prize(s). The local market winner and their Nominee must claim the prize(s) in-person at the Station, located at 3501 Performance Road Charlotte NC 28214, during regular business hours ((Monday – Friday from 9am to 5pm EST)). Prize(s) will not be mailed under any circumstances. The prize(s) must be claimed by 3:00 pm local time on January 21, 2022 or it/they will be forfeited. Winners and Nominees will be required to provide a valid government issued photo identification card and to execute an affidavit of eligibility and publicity and liability release prior to receiving their prize(s). The Station may require the winner’s guests, invitees, or travel companions to sign liability releases prior to receiving the prize. All unclaimed or rejected prizes will be forfeited. Failure by the winner(s) to respond to the Station’s messages, calls, e-mails or other notification will lead to forfeiture of the prize(s). Failure to completely fill out and sign all waivers, releases, or forms requested by the Station will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). The Station then has the right, at its discretion, to award that prize to another winner using the method described above. A winner who forfeits any prize is not eligible to win another contest or sweepstakes conducted by the Station for thirty (30) days.

Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner(s) and the winner(s) may receive an IRS 1099 Form or equivalent from the Sponsor(s). The Sponsor(s) will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) is/are required to fill out any tax forms requested by the Sponsor(s) in order to receive their prize(s).

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all license and registration fees, accommodations, transportation costs, gratuities and all other items of an incidental nature. All expenses on receipt and use of prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner(s), the Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for any weather changes or extenuating circumstances relating to a prize received. The Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for replacing or reimbursing winners with any form of compensation for events that are delayed or canceled. All delays and cancellations are deemed beyond the control of the Sponsor(s). This includes, but is not limited to, event cancellations, trip schedule changes, flight cancellations, changes in travel arrangements, travel delays of any form and duration, game cancellations and delays, as well as all acts of nature. The Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for any expenses incurred by Contest winners as a result of such delays or cancellations.Sponsor(s) may terminate the promotion at any time and will not be responsible for failure to supply the prize(s) by reason of any force majeure events, such as acts of God, war, local/state/national public emergencies, pandemics, travel bans, terrorist attacks, unusually severe weather, labor strikes, or other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor(s). By accepting the prize, the winner and their Nominee agree to have their name, voice, likeness, biographical information, and entry materials used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Contest, and in any media whatsoever, including the Station and on www.fox46.com, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the winner(s).

8. Social Media. For contests or sweepstakes conducted or promoted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, iHeartRadio, or any other social media website (each a “Social Media Site” and collectively the “Social Media Sites”), the Sponsors reserve the right to void any entrant’s entry in the Contest for failure to abide by the guidelines, policies, or procedures of the applicable Social Media Site, and to delete or remove any of entrant’s related “Likes,” comments, posts, tweets, videos, photos, user generated content, or other electronic messages, communications, or submissions at their discretion. The Sponsors also reserve the right to block, ignore, report, and/or completely prevent any entrant, account, user, or profile from accessing the Contest and/or the Sponsors’ profile(s), account(s), website(s), blog(s) or handle(s). This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with the Social Media Sites. By entering this Contest, entrants agree to release and hold the Social Media Sites harmless from any or all claims, liability, damages, judgments, fines, costs, expenses related to or associated with their participation in this Contest. Entrants understand that by logging-in to the applicable Social Media Site, that they agree to comply with the Social Media Site’s Terms of Service, and that their personal information is subject to the Privacy Policies and information collection practices of the Social Media Site. Entrants agree that the Sponsors are not responsible for the collection, disclosure, transfer, or dissemination of their personal information, whether directly or indirectly, by third party advertisers, marketers, or any other transferees. For entries submitted through the Social Media Sites, the Sponsors may be limited to using the information in a manner set forth by the Social Media Sites and in no other way.

9. Limitation on Liability. Sponsor(s) disclaim(s) all liabilities to the winner(s) with respect to receipt and use of the prize(s). Winners and their guests or travel companions, by acceptance of their prize(s), agree to release and hold the Sponsor(s) and its/their affiliated companies, their advertising, promotion and production agencies, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives harmless from any and all liability, claims, causes of actions, damages, fines, and costs of any kind whatsoever (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which may be sustained directly or indirectly to persons or property in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Contest or prize-related activity.

10. Reservation of Rights. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to make changes to these Official Rules in their sole discretion which will become effective upon announcement. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to cancel or terminate this Contest for any reason in the event that it cannot be run or administered as intended by the Sponsor(s). Any such changes or termination will be announced on www.fox46.com.