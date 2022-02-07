Olympics: US figure skater Vincent Zhou out after positive COVID test

BEIJING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 06: Vincent Zhou of Team United States skates during the Men Single Skating Free Skating Team Event on day two of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. men’s figure skater Vincent Zhou has tested positive for the coronavirus, and is out of the individual competition.

In a five-minute video posted to Instagram on Monday night, a teary Zhou announced that he would have to withdraw. He had initially tested positive as part of a routine COVID-19 screening, and underwent additional testing.

The 21-year-old had struggled through a poor free skate for the eventual team silver medalists a day before, and was due to compete in the individual competition that begins with the men’s short program on Tuesday.

In the video, Zhou said he had isolated to the point of crushing loneliness over the past few months in a bid to avoid the virus.

He ended on a positive note, though: “This is not the end. This is a setup for a bigger comeback.”