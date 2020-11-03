Your Local Election HQ: Real-time live election results

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – FOX 46 will have North Carolina and South Carolina election results posted in real-time on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Voters across the state will make choices in their municipalities. Voters in the battleground state of North Carolina will help decide if President Donald Trump will remain in office as former VP Joe Biden fights to unseat him.

We’ll also decide who will be our next governor in North Carolina. Can Gov. Roy Cooper hold on despite criticism over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, or will Lieutenant Gov. Dan Forest take office? The lieutenant governor seat is also up for vote along with other key state and congressional positions.

QUICK NAVIGATION

U.S. Senate | U.S. House | North Carolina Statewide Races | South Carolina Statewide Races

Mecklenburg County | Gaston County | Iredell County | Rowan-Salisbury County | Union County

Cabarrus County | Lincoln County | Catawba County | York County

In 2016, Donald Trump won North Carolina with 51 percent of the vote, while Hillary Clinton received 47 percent. Though North Carolina has supported Republicans in almost all presidential elections since 1980, Barack Obama edged out a narrow win in 2008. When Mitt Romney flipped the state red again in 2012, his margin of victory was 3 percent, according to FOX News results.

Alexander County

Click here for real-time live election results in Alexander County, North Carolina

Anson County

Click here for real-time live election results in Anson County, North Carolina

Avery County

Click here for real-time live election results in Avery County, North Carolina

Burke County

Click here for real-time live election results in Burke County, North Carolina

Cabarrus County

Click here for real-time live election results in Cabarrus County, North Carolina

Catawba County

Click here for real-time live election results in Catawba County, North Carolina

Chesterfield County

Click here for real-time live election results in Chesterfield County, South Carolina

Chester County

Click here for real-time live election results in Chester County, South Carolina

Cleveland County

Click here for real-time live election results in Cleveland County, North Carolina

Gaston County

Click here for real-time live election results in Gaston County, North Carolina

Iredell County

Click here for real-time live election results in Iredell County, North Carolina

Lincoln County

Click here for real-time live election results in Lincoln County, North Carolina

Mecklenburg County

Click here for real-time live election results in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina

Rowan-Salisbury County

Click here for real-time live election results in Rowan-Salisbury County, North Carolina

Union County

Click here for real-time live election results in Union County, North Carolina

Watauga County

Click here for real-time live election results in Watauga County, North Carolina

York County

Click here for real-time live election results in York County, South Carolina

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM