Your Local Election HQ: Real-time live election results

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – FOX 46 will have North Carolina and South Carolina election results posted in real-time on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Voters across the state will make choices in their municipalities. Voters in the battleground state of North Carolina will help decide if President Donald Trump will remain in office as former VP Joe Biden fights to unseat him.
We’ll also decide who will be our next governor in North Carolina. Can Gov. Roy Cooper hold on despite criticism over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, or will Lieutenant Gov. Dan Forest take office? The lieutenant governor seat is also up for vote along with other key state and congressional positions.
In 2016, Donald Trump won North Carolina with 51 percent of the vote, while Hillary Clinton received 47 percent. Though North Carolina has supported Republicans in almost all presidential elections since 1980, Barack Obama edged out a narrow win in 2008. When Mitt Romney flipped the state red again in 2012, his margin of victory was 3 percent, according to FOX News results.
