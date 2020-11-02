York Co. voters confused on final day of early voting

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Dozens of voters in York County showed up to the Fort Mill Community Center to cast their ballot on the last day of early voting in South Carolina. The venue has served as an in-person absentee voting location for more than two weeks for the 2020 election.

However, on Nov. 2, voters who arrived at the Fort Mill Community Center were instructed to drive to the York County Government Center to participate in in-person absentee voting—that’s about a 40-minute drive, with light traffic.

“This could’ve been communicated better,” said one frustrated voter. “I definitely think there should have been more locations for the last day.”

According to the York County Government website, on the last day of in-person absentee voting, people can only cast a ballot at the York County Government Center. The South Carolina State Election Commission confirms that earlier this year, York County election officials never planned to operate extension offices on the last day of early voting, Nov. 2.

Extension offices—like the Fort Mill Community Center and the Rock Hill Operation Center did accept completed mail-in absentee ballots, but did not offer in-person voting on Nov. 2.

Voters we spoke with felt that York County should have given the public more locations on the last day of early voting.

The South Carolina State Election Commission said overall, county offices opened far more extension offices than ever before, one factor in why the state is seeing more than double the turnout during in-person absentee voting statewide compared to 2016.

