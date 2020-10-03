What President Trump’s COVID-19 case could mean for the election

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- With President Donald Trump’s announcement that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, many are asking what this means for the election which is only 32 days away.

FOX 46 spoke with a political expert about what could happen come Nov. 3 and the answer is complicated.

We’ve had presidents get sick, have surgery, and even worse happen while they are in office, but something like this, happening so close to the election is something political experts say is really unheard of.

FOX 46 spoke with J. Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College who says that most re-election campaigns want a smooth time before Election Day. This has been anything but smooth, especially this week.

We asked Bitzer is there is any indication on how something like this could affect the decision at the polls based on what’s happened in the past.

“There really isn’t, because we’ve never experienced this kind of situation this close to a presidential election,” Bitzer said. “This could have some impact on the undecideds, but it could go either way.—

We also asked how this could affect down-ballot races, like the U.S. Senate race, or congressional races in North Carolina.

Bitzer referenced President Lyndon Johnson’s win in the 60s.

“It was the Johnson landslide that brought in so many democrats into control, particularly in Congress.

Bitzer said there are still big questions that no one really knows the answer to, telling FOX 46: “Hey, it’s 2020. I’m not making any predictions.”

