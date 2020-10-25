Watch Live: Sunday Election Show Special Edition

With just nine days left until the election, Fox 46 is previewing both local and national political races including Tillis-Cunningham, Graham-Harrison, and Trump-Biden, just to name a few.

We have exclusive interviews with North Carolina candidates including those running for Lieutenant Governor and Superintendant.

Early voting has seen record turnout and is set to end October 31. There are 33 locations throughout Mecklenburg County.

LATEST HEADLINES