Was your 2020 election mail-in ballot counted? NC voters can check here

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Wondering if your mail-in ballot has been counted?

While mail-in ballots won’t be tabulated and included in results until after polls close on Election Day, the North Carolina Ballot Tracker website can help provide voters the peace of mind their mail-in ballots have been received and are ready to be included in results.

Voters in North Carolina can search by full name, date of birth, plus the zip code they voted in, to see if their mail-in ballots have been received.

If the name doesn’t come back with an alert that a ballot hasn’t been received, and you know you mailed/dropped off a ballot, give it a couple of days before you check again.

“Due to high volume it may take several days after submitting your request before a status is available in BallotTrax,” the website says.

