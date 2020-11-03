Voting hours at Concord church location extended due to delayed open

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has voted in favor of extending the voting time on Tuesday at a polling location in Cabarrus County due to a delayed opening Tuesday morning due to computer issues.

Voting time will be extended only for the amount of time missed, 17 minutes, and it will only be applicable at that location, which is the Cabarrus Missionary Baptist Church in Concord at 59 Chestnut Drive SW.

By rule, the NCSBOE has the authority over the county to rule on this issue.

Multiple members of the board voted against extending the hours because, they argued, “no voters were turned away.”

Over 4,000 voters are registered in this district and half have already voted, according to local officials.

Four stations reported delays on Tuesday.

