NC to wait on releasing results until 8:15 after hours extended at 4 polling sites

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Voting has been extended at four polling places across North Carolina.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted to extend voting after each polling site opened late.

First Missionary Baptist Church at 59 Chestnut Drive in Concord will be open to voters until 7:47 p.m. after opening 17 minutes late.

In Guilford County, voting will be extended by 34 minutes to 8:04 p.m. at the Bluford Elementary School. That location is 1901 Tuscaloosa St., Greensboro.

Two precincts opened late in Sampson County.

Voting will be extended 45 minutes to 8:15 p.m. at the Plainview Fire Station precinct, located at 5041 Plain View Hwy, Dunn, N.C. 28334.

Also in Sampson County, voting will be extended 24 minutes to 7:54 p.m. at the Northeast Clinton (Sampson County Adult Daycare) precinct, located at 210 Fisher Drive, Clinton, N.C. 28328.

Once all polling places are closed statewide, election results will begin to be posted.

With 2,660 polling sites, it is not unusual for minor issues to occur at polling sites that result in a brief disruption of voting. The State Board routinely meets to discuss the extension of hours when the need arises.

