Voter turnout continues to break records, Election Day predicted to be thin

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina early voters continue to show up at the polls one week into early voting. Numbers from the State Board of Elections show more than 33 percent of registered voters have already voted early or by mail as of October 22.

In Mecklenburg County, the number of early voters and mail-in voters combined is more than 267,000 people.

The Director of Elections for Mecklenburg County, Michael Dickerson, tells FOX 46 that he expects around 65 percent of registered voters to vote this year.

Of that 65 percent, he expected 80 percent of them to vote early or by mail. He expects lines on Election Day to be thinner compared to four years ago.

Voters are still encouraged to vote early. If you wait until Election Day there is still the possibility of some lines at some normally high voter turnout areas, according to Mecklenburg County Election Leaders.

Mecklenburg County has 33 early voting sites this year. The Board of Elections approved and added 11 additional early voting sites compared to four years ago in anticipation of higher turnout due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the Mecklenburg County Election Board met to discuss some minor complaints that voters have filed. The board agreed to move some polling stations at the Cornelius Town Hall after complaints about voter privacy.

Curbside voting was also briefly addressed by the board. Poll workers are not allowed to ask why someone is using curbside voting. Poll workers were reminded about buffer zones and allowing curbside voters to vote in privacy, without intimidation.

Overall leaders at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections say early voting has gone smoothly. Voters who experience any issues are encouraged to contact election officials by clicking here.

