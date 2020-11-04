Understanding North Carolina’s ballot-counting system

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections Director, Michael Dickerson, says this is standard.

North Carolina, potentially, has more than 100,000 outstanding mail-in ballots that could still be tallied. Some of those ballots will not be counted if they don’t meet the delivery deadline, if the mail-in ballot fails to meet state requirements, or if voters didn’t send it back because they chose to vote in-person.

Additionally, voters casting provisional ballots will have to be verified in order to be part of the count. In Mecklenburg County, election officials are going through roughly 2,000 provisional ballots.

Currently, the North Carolina Board of Elections has listed unofficial results on its website, with 100% of precincts reporting.

However, results aren’t official until they are certified — that verification process could take days to accomplish in North Carolina.

Mail-in ballots can still be accepted in North Carolina, by mail, at the county board of elections offices through Nov. 12 – as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3, 2020.

Because of uncounted mail-in and provisional ballots, unofficial results on the state’s elections website are subject to change.

While election leaders work to have North Carolina’s results certified, some candidates, election experts, and news outlets are using unofficial election results, from across the country, to independently call or project races.

