Twitter permanently suspends President Trump’s account

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- President Donald Trump’s Twitter account has been permanently suspended, the organization tweeted on Friday.
“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company said.
Trump’s account was previously locked for 12 hours, but the company has taken a turn, saying that due to the “horrific” events in the Capitol, they believe his tweets have the potential to lead to more violence.
When Twitter made the initial decision to do a 12-hour suspension, they did note that “future violations of the Twitter Rules” would result in permanent suspension.”
“We made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules and cannot use Twitter to incite violence. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.”
Donald Trump Jr. took to the platform late Friday evening, calling the move “absolute insanity.”
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a longtime advocate for the president, was also outspoken against Twitter’s decision. He said the social media giant had made a “serious mistake” and called for Congress to repeal certain protections for “big tech,” which he hopes would open them up to a lawsuit.
“Twitter may ban me for this but I willingly accept that fate: Your decision to permanently ban President Trump is a serious mistake.”
The #TrumpBanned remained a trending topic on Twitter for several hours, along with ‘Goodbye Twitter’ as many of his supporters vowed to leave the social media platform over the decision.
