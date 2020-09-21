Trump will campaign in Charlotte on Thursday, White House official says

President Donald Trump wraps up his speech at a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Fayetteville, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump is set to visit the Queen City on Thursday, a White House official said on Monday.

White House Director of Regional Communications Peter Hoffman said on Twitter the president will discuss healthcare delivery at a low cost for the American people.

This will be the president’s fifth recent visit to North Carolina in what is clearly becoming a pivotal state in deciding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. He has already made stops in Asheville, Winston-Salem, Wilmington, and Fayetteville.

The latest FOX 46 and Emerson College poll shows a tight national race between the two. The poll showed a tie – 49 percent approve, 49 percent disapprove.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to visit Charlotte on Wednesday.

Trump is speaking to an audience of voters in Ohio on Monday and said he plans on picking a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday, by the end of the week. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that he expects a decision on a Supreme Court nominee ‘this year’ but provided no additional timing.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM