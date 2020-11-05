‘Trump Victory’, local GOP organization, to hold news conference on state of election in NC

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a sign during a rally in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, May 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Trump Victory will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the status of the election in North Carolina.

The group is a combined effort of the RNC, Trump Campaign, and North Carolina GOP.

While the race in North Carolina still hasn’t been called, Trump claimed on Wednesday that he won the state.

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in North Carolina’s presidential contest because the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is too early to call.

