Trump tweets that Biden should not ‘wrongfully’ claim victory, says he could do the same–and he has

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Donald Trump tweeted Friday evening saying that Joe Biden should not ‘wrongfully’ claim the presidency as ballots are still being counted in several states and the president has launched court proceedings in some of them.

“Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!” the tweet read.

Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

The tweet comes just a day after the president himself claimed victory during a news conference in the White House.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us,” Trump said. “We think there will be a lot of litigation because we can’t have an election stolen from us like this.”

The president made similar statements in his 2 a.m. address on Election Night.

“All of a sudden everything just stopped. This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said.

Trump also made calls on several key states that most experts had said were too close, including Georgia and North Carolina, which are still counting ballots.

“We have won Georgia. We’re up by 2.5 percent, or 117,000 votes with only seven percent left. They’re never going to catch us, they can’t catch us. Likewise, we’ve clearly won North Carolina, where we are up by 1.4 percent or 77,000 votes with only approximately five percent left. They can’t catch us.”

Since Election Day, Biden has been careful not to claim full victory, likely prompted to err on the side of caution as thousands of absentee ballots shifted the vote in states like Michigan and Wisconsin, which he ended up winning despite the strong start for Trump.

“It’s clear that we’re winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. I’m not here to declare that we’ve won, but I am here to report that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners,” Biden said in his Election Night address.

On Thursday with more votes inching his way, Biden made another short speech, saying he feels confident that he will win, but that patience is key as the vote count continues.

“We continue to feel very good about where things stand. We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners,” Biden said. “So, I ask everyone to stay calm, all people to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed and we’ll know very soon.”

Be patient, folks. Votes are being counted, and we feel good about where we are. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 5, 2020

Biden is expected to make an additonal address Friday night. You can watch live here.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE