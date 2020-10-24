Trump votes in person in Florida, holds Lumberton campaign rally

President Donald Trump is taking his own advice and voted in person in the presidential election on Saturday in Florida.

Trump then headed to North Carolina again with his campaign, this time to Lumberton for another airport rally.

Trump revealed his plans for his in-person vote on Thursday after the presidential debate with Democrat Joe Biden.

Earlier this year, as Trump pressed unfounded claims about fraud surrounding mail-in and absentee ballots, Trump said people should be required to show up in person at the polls to vote.

Trump also has voted by absentee ballot in the past.