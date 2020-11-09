Trump plans to revive campaign-style rallies as he pursues legal challenges to election results

President Trump gestures as he is introduced by first lady Melania Trump during a campaign rally Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

President Trump is planning to bring back his large-scale rallies that were a hallmark of his presidential run, but these will be focused on his “ongoing litigation” as he challenges the results of last week’s election, Fox News is told.

According to a report by Axios and confirmed by Fox News, Trump’s campaign plans to take a less traditional path to challenging the results of the election, including holding “a series of Trump rallies” focused on the campaign’s ongoing legal efforts in numerous states across the country.

Along with the rallies, Trump is also planning to use obituaries of people who allegedly voted but are actually dead as evidence of the voter fraud he’s been claiming. The campaign is also sending recount teams to Georgia, Arizona, and Pennsylvania, with Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., heading up the effort in the Peach State.

Trump has promised legal action in the coming days as he refused to concede his loss to Biden, making an aggressive pitch for donors to help finance any court fight. Trump and his campaign have leveled accusations of large-scale voter fraud in Pennsylvania and other states that broke for Biden, so far without proof.

Click here for the full story from Fox News.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE