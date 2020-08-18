President Trump on Tuesday hit back at former first lady Michelle Obama, saying he wouldn’t have been elected “if it weren’t for the job done” by her husband, former President Barack Obama.
Trump’s tweets come after the former first lady slammed the president and his administration during the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, saying that his White House operates in “chaos” and without “empathy,” while urging voters to cast their ballots for Joe Biden like their lives depend on it.
“Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama,” Trump tweeted early Tuesday.
He added: “Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for the very late & unenthusiastic endorsement.”
For more information on this story, please click here.
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!
- Trump hits back at Michelle Obama after searing DNC speech, says he ‘would not be here’ if not for her husband
- 6 do’s and don’ts when saving money during a crisis
- Postmaster Louis DeJoy says USPS will ‘suspend’ some operational changes until after election
- New cookie alert: Girl Scouts unveil french toast-inspired treat
- Coronavirus in NC: Number of cases passes 146,000; Hospitalizations pass 1,000 again after briefly declining