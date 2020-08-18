Trump hits back at Michelle Obama after searing DNC speech, says he ‘would not be here’ if not for her husband

2020 Election

Trump’s tweets come after former first lady slammed the president during first night of the 2020 DNC

by: FOX News

Posted: / Updated:

Michelle Obama (Shannon Finney / Getty Images)Donald Trump (Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

President Trump on Tuesday hit back at former first lady Michelle Obama, saying he wouldn’t have been elected “if it weren’t for the job done” by her husband, former President Barack Obama.

Trump’s tweets come after the former first lady slammed the president and his administration during the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, saying that his White House operates in “chaos” and without “empathy,” while urging voters to cast their ballots for Joe Biden like their lives depend on it.

“Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama,” Trump tweeted early Tuesday.

He added: “Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for the very late & unenthusiastic endorsement.”

For more information on this story, please click here.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral