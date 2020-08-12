Tillis locked in tight election race with Cunningham

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) is locked in a tight election race with Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham that could tip the balance of power come November.

One of the more heated issues centers around the Paycheck Protection Program or PPP loans to small businesses.

“What’s factually correct about Cal Cunningham is that he criticized the Paycheck Protection Program in spite of the fact that every member of the Senate voted for it because we know it would save hundreds of thousands of jobs in North Carolina.”

In late June, polls had Sen. Tillis and Cunningham running neck and neck. Now, Cunningham is up 9 points, according to Real Clear Politics. I asked Sen. Tillis what does he attribute that drop to and how he’s going to turn it around.

“Well, if I look at these polls and I look at them the same way I did in 2014. We were always about two or three points behind and on election day it worked out OK. What I focus is on is getting my track record and results out there, working on the Paycheck Protection Program, getting unemployment benefits to people who are struggling, looking at what we did to turn around the economy when I was Speaker of the House (NC).”

President Trump has gone on the offensive to attack mail-in voting, but Sen. Tillis has full confidence in North Carolina’s ‘absentee ballot’ system. “We’ve got a very reliable absentee ballot system. You can request an absentee ballot now and I would encourage everyone to do that with the fluid situation we’re in with the virus.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android