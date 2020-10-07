1-on-1 with Tillis: ‘Cunningham needs to tell the truth’

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis, who is in a hotly contested campaign with Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham spoke with Fox 46 on Wednesday and covered a range of topics.

Tillis told Fox 46 in this exclusive interview that his opponent has not been fully honest with the American people regarding the sexting scandal that came to light last week, and that he has gone silent.

Tillis also addressed his COVID-19 diagnosis, which came about following his appearance at last week’s Supreme Court nominee ceremony. A short time after the event President Donald Trump along with other members who were in attendance tested positive. Tillis says he is still unsure where exactly he contracted the virus.

Watch the full interview here.

