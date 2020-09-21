NC Senate Debate: Dial System to show undecided voters opinions in real-time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As part of Tuesday’s North Carolina Senate debate, we’ll be tracking the reaction of undecided voters and showing you what they’re responding to in real-time.

The second-screen experience will be part of Nexstar’s multi-market live telecast between the Democratic and Republican party candidates for the United States Senate from North Carolina, incumbent Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) and former North Carolina State Senator Cal Cunningham.

“U.S. Senate Debate – North Carolina” will take place on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, at the studios of WNCN/CBS 17 in Raleigh.

Our panel of nine to twelve undecided voters, who will be attending and watching the debate live Tuesday night between 7 p.m. – 8 p.m., will have an interactive dial in their hands that they can turn to a positive reaction if they agree or a negative reaction if they disagree with a response to a topic.

Viewers can watch live on Fox46.com and FOX 46 Charlotte’s Facebook page as it is happening, beginning at 7 p.m.

FOX 46 Charlotte worked together with an outside research company to put together the panel of undecided voters across North Carolina.

Each registered undecided voter has been thoroughly screened and ready to participate in Tuesday’s debate.

Following the Tillis and Cunningham debate, FOX 46 Charlotte’s Brien Blakely will chat with each voter to see what they thought of each candidate, their answers to key questions, whether or not either candidate did enough to sway them and help make up their mind on who they will vote for, or if the debate raised more issues for them ahead of the election.

The undecided voter reactions will be broadcast from a special studio FOX 46 has set up just outside uptown Charlotte, where the station will be broadcasting live in our earlier evening newscasts starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday and between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

“U.S. Senate Debate – North Carolina” will be followed by “Post Debate Live” at 8 p.m. ET, a continuing one-hour live broadcast with post-debate analysis, in-depth interviews with the candidates, and reaction from the community to this important political event.

The U.S. Senate Debate will be carried on the following stations and websites: