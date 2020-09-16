Here’s where to watch the next Tillis-Cunningham North Carolina Senate debate

Tillis-Cunningham Debate

Sen. Thom Tillis and Cal Cunningham participated Monday night in their first of three debates during the North Carolina Senate race.

Republican incumbent Tillis and Cunningham (D) will debate again on Sept. 22 at the CBS 17 studios in Raleigh.

The U.S. Senate Debate on Sept. 22 will be carried on the following stations and websites:

In addition to the live television broadcast, viewers may also access a livestream of the Senate Debate by visiting their local participating Nexstar station’s website. The stream will also be on each station’s Facebook page.

Viewers can follow the debate and related content on social media using the hashtag #ncsenatedebate

