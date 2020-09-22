FOX 46 speaks with undecided voters ahead of NC Senate Debate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 has brought together a panel of undecided voters to watch the NC Senate Debate and gauge their reactions to the candidates.

“So everybody is on the table for me,” Noel Aaronson said.

Aaronson is an undecided voter, along with Christian O’Brien who says political debates help shape his vote.

“I want to have a few preconceptions before hearing what they have to say and afterwards ill start doing some research before going to the ballot box,” O’Brien said.

Both have key issues they see as important to them for this election.

“Healthcare, education, those are probably my two biggest concerns. I’ve got two young kids and I look at their futures and I see an education system that is going to leave them out to dry. If they don’t have a ton of money or are not willing to take on a ton of debt,” Aaronson said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“So, obviously with the COVID going on, I want to see what the opinions of either candidate with regards to opening the state,” O’Brien said.

The NC Senate Race between Republican incumbent Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham is one the most watched and important races this election – where it could swing the balance of power in Washington.

In today’s polarized climate, voters are skeptical of their elected leaders.

“I think that both sides of the political paradigm are excellent at wording things, helpful and pleasing to the people,” Jason Oushita said.

Is there anything that these undecided voters could hear in the debate that could swing their vote?

“You present some good ideas that are going to help this country that are going to help the people of North Carolina. I got your back, you got my vote, but if you look like the same old same old. Why am I going to bother with you?” Aaronson said.

“I think what a lot of being a leader or a politician is about how you carry yourself and talk to people,” said O’Brien.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE