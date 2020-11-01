Skip to content
FOX 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
National
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
North Carolina
South Carolina
Investigations
Entertainment
Unusual
World
Links
CLT Checklist
Video Game News
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Tara’s Neighborhood FORKast
FOX 46 Weather App
Sports
CSL
Carolina Panthers
The Big Game
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
MLS
Charlotte Knights
Watch
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
Good Day
Consumer
Pets and Animals
Traffic
Gas Prices
Links
CMPD Toy Drive
Contests
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
Contact Us
What’s On FOX
Daytime Shows
Primetime Shows
FCC Public File
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Tillis-Cunningham Debate
Georgia secretary of state will re-certify election results, confirming Biden’s win again
President-elect Biden urges congress, Trump to pass COVID-19 relief, saying ‘Americans need help and they need it now’
Pres. Trump asks Georgia governor for help overturning Biden’s election victory in the state
Here are the 3 legal cases Trump may have to face once he’s no longer president
Trump ally, former NJ governor Chris Christie: president’s election fraud claims are a ‘national embarrassment’
More Tillis-Cunningham Debate Headlines
Trump team requests recount of Georgia’s presidential race
Video
‘Dom Perignon’ trends on Twitter after Michigan GOP leaders seen drinking $495 champagne at Trump hotel
President Trump speaks on lowering prescription drug prices
Video
Parler right-wing social media platform attracts users after FB, Twitter tighten misinformation rules
‘Million MAGA March’ to be held in Washington on Saturday
Judges rule against 6 Trump campaign lawsuits to invalidate nearly 9,000 Pennsylvania ballots
Cal Cunningham concedes to US Sen. Thom Tillis
Video
Millennials, Gen Z voters helped get Joe Biden to the White House, analysis shows
Tillis declares victory, race still too close to call
Video
Biden, Pres. Trump campaigns continue into the final weekend of the presidential race
Video