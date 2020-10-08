Tillis ad attacks Cunningham on ‘sexting’ scandal; Cunningham tries to pivot toward policy

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- With a sexting scandal rocking his bid for the Senate, Democrat Cal Cunningham is trying to change the topic to focus on issues like healthcare.

During an exclusive interview with FOX 46, Cunningham mentioned it several times, but Republicans are pouring millions into the state to run ads about the Democratic challenger’s extramarital affair.

Experts say ultimately, it’s not clear whether this issue actually will impact that many voters.

Senator Thom Tillis came out with this new ad Thursday, hitting democrat Cunningham over the news of the affair and an investigation by the Army Reserves.

Cunningham is a married father of two and a lieutenant colonel, potentially facing consequences under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

When asked about the military investigation Wednesday, Cunningham declined to talk about details, instead trying to focus on policy issues.

“The issues are the same today as they were last week and the weeks before. We need a champion for health care,” Cunningham said in response to a question about his decisions.

Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin weighed in Thursday.

“None of us is perfect. I pray for his family. I pray for his loved ones,” Goodwin said.

The Senate Leadership Fund, which is trying to keep the Republican majority in the Senate, said this week it’s spending more than $4 million on ads in North Carolina, hoping this issue will sway people.

“These are not things that happened years ago, based on the reports. These are things that were actually happening over the course of the summer,” Tillis said.

Catawba College political analyst Michael Bitzer says the issue is not going away, but he questions how much it will influence how people vote.

“In this post-Trump world that we all live in, certainly indiscretions by candidates are factored into this and are typically not held against them,” Bitzer said.

He says the scandal likely will shrink Cunningham’s lead that he’s had in recent polling, but he says voters who are most concerned about the issue likely weren’t supporting Cunningham anyway.

“But, we may be looking at a generational dynamic. Younger voters saying, you know what, this is not a big deal. This is not a big issue. Older voters, kind of saying, maybe it is a big deal,” he said.

Bitzer says the number of undecided voters is likely very small at this point. As of today, state elections officials say more than 420,000 voters already have cast their ballots.

