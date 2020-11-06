“The law is clear.” SC Gov. McMaster says all legal votes must be counted, illegal or fraudulent votes discarded

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster released a statement on Friday as votes continue to be counted in several states across the U.S.

“The law is clear: All legal votes must be counted, and all illegal or fraudulent votes discarded. President Trump has a right – and a duty – to see that this happens,” McMaster said. “I entirely support his efforts to ensure that the law is followed and enforced to the letter. It is only through accuracy and transparency that the American people can have confidence in this election.”

Democrat Joe Biden overtook President Donald Trump in the vote count in Pennsylvania and Georgia Friday morning, closing in on a presidency that hinges on the outcome of tight contests in key battleground states.

Both races remained too early to call with votes still being counted. Neither candidate has reached the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, though Biden has the advantage after eclipsing Trump in Wisconsin and Michigan, two crucial Midwestern battleground states. Biden leads Trump by nearly 6,000 votes in Pennsylvania and fewer than 1,000 in Georgia.

With his pathway to re-election appearing to shrink, Trump on Thursday made unsupported accusations of voter fraud to falsely claim that his rival was trying to seize power. It amounted to an extraordinary effort by a sitting American president to sow doubt about the democratic process.

“This is a case when they are trying to steal an election, they are trying to rig an election,” Trump said from the podium of the White House briefing room.

The president’s remarks deepened a sense of anxiety in the U.S. as Americans enter their third full day after the election without knowing who would serve as president for the next four years. His statements also prompted a rebuke from some Republicans, particularly those looking to steer the party in a different direction in a post-Trump era.

It was unclear when a national winner would be determined after a long, bitter campaign dominated by the coronavirus and its effects on Americans and the national economy. The U.S. on Wednesday set another record for daily confirmed cases as several states posted all-time highs. The pandemic has killed more than 233,000 people in the United States.

Biden spent Thursday trying to ease tensions and project a more traditional image of presidential leadership. After participating in a coronavirus briefing, he declared that “each ballot must be counted.”

“I ask everyone to stay calm. The process is working,” Biden said. “It is the will of the voters. No one, not anyone else who chooses the president of the United States of America.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

