Supreme Court ruling keeps board of elections busy in South Carolina counties

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Supreme Court ruled Monday that mail-in absentee ballots in South Carolina must have a witness signature. This decision comes less than a month before the election and after thousands of mail-in ballots were already sent out.



In York County, in-person absentee voting is underway at the Board of Elections office. Mail-in ballots were sent out Monday, but there is now some confusion with the Supreme Court ruling.

“The phones have been pretty busy. We’ve gotten many questions regarding the witness signatures,” said Director of Elections for York County, Wanda Hemphill.

South Carolina has always required witness signatures for mail-in voting, but this year some changes were proposed because of COVID-19.

“There were some folks that wanted to change that and then Republicans stepped in and said no, you can’t be changing the rules this late in the game,” said Gibbs Knotts, a Professor of Political Science at The College of Charleston.

The proposal was to get rid of the witness signature. The idea was to keep voters away from other people and safe from COVID-19.

The ruling from the Supreme Court to keep the witness signature came after many Board of Elections offices had already mailed out ballots. In York County, the Director of Elections put together a “better safe than sorry” approach to ensure all votes would count, no matter what the Supreme Court ruled.

“It did include instructions encouraging everyone to go ahead and get a witness signature because we knew that decision was still in limbo,” said Hemphill.



Some counties in South Carolina sent out ballots last Friday. The Supreme Court has ruled if your ballot has already been returned or is returned within two days of the ruling, you do not need a witness signature.

