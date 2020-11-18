State prepares for first recount since 2016 with less than 400 votes separating NC Supreme Court chief justice race

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Mecklenburg County says it will take days to recount the election for NC Supreme Court chief justice.

Preparations are underway right now for a statewide recount.

Less than 400 votes separate democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Paul Newby in the state’s Supreme Court chief justice race.

The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections plans to use all their resources available for this recount. This is the first time the county has to count all paper ballots. They plan to use a team of 50 to 60 people in order to get this done before Thanksgiving.

The election counting machines are about to be fired up again for the first recount in NC since 2016.

“In the past we could do this thing in about a half a day, four or five hours. Now this is going to be four or five days at least,” Mecklenburg County Board of Elections Director Michael Dickerson said.

The days long recount is because North Carolina has used all paper ballots. It means ballots from early voting, election day, mail-in voting and provisional ballots will all have to be run through a machine again in all 100 NC counties.

“You are literally recounting every piece of paper.”

Democrat Cheri Beasley requested the recount, which is considered mandatory because the race is separated by less than 10,000 votes.

“Mandatory means if the candidate asks for it, they get it and they don’t have to pay for it in North Carolina. The cost is absorbed by the Board of Elections.”

So will we see any big changes coming out of these machines? Mecklenburg County had no change during a recount for state auditor in 2016.

“Very seldom do the numbers change when we have done a recount, you may get one or two votes change,” Dickerson said.

Those one or two votes could make a difference if that happens in all 100 counties across the state. In Mecklenburg County, they plan to recount the votes at a county facility off freedom drive because it offers more space.

