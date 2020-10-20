State board sends out new guidance on correcting mail-in ballot mistakes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The State Board of Elections sent out new guidance to all county board of elections in North Carolina for a slight change to mail-in voting. A judge has ruled that any mail-in ballot missing a witness signature cannot be accepted until a new ballot with a witness signature is filled out.



The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections had another busy Monday with voters deciding to return their mail-in ballot in person. As of this week more than 177,000 mail-in ballots have been returned.

“I don’t like lines. I like it do it early,” said Kali Ferguson, who is voting by mail for the first time.

About 1.3 million ballots have been requested in North Carolina so far, with about 619,000 returned. The State Board of Elections says a small percentage have been returned with a mistake. Election leaders say the biggest mistake is witness signatures.

“Yeah. My husband was home last week and he was able to sit down with me while I was doing it. So it was easy,” said voter, Ashley Gadberry.

A judge has ruled if any mail-in ballot is returned without a witness signature, the voter has to fill out a new ballot. That’s a change from last month when the board of elections allowed the mistake to be corrected through an affidavit.



The good news for those dropping off mail-in ballots in person, election leaders are looking over each ballot closely before they’re dropped into the ballot box.

Some rules that remain unchanged are the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is a week before the election mail-in ballots need to be postmarked by November 3.