Spectrum Center ready for hundreds as early voting begins Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In less than 24 hours, people will be lined up for early voting in North Carolina. Hundreds are expected tomorrow at the Spectrum Center in Uptown, which is one of 33 voting locations.

Before voters even step inside the Spectrum Center, they will be met with COVID-19 safety protocols outside.

Everyone will be lined up along 5th Street, six feet apart.

Once inside the Spectrum Center there will be 38 polling stations, complete with several hand sanitizer stations. This will be the first time a large group will be allowed inside the Spectrum Center since the pandemic started.

“You know, it feels great because we haven’t had any events since March and this building is meant to be alive with people and we are excited about that tomorrow,” Spectrum Center General Manager Donna Julian said.

Officials at the Spectrum Center started to get the ball rolling on this early voting project earlier this year when they reached out to county officials.

“We knew they needed a facility of this size it gives us a safe and effective way of giving people their right to vote,” said Julian.

Voters will cast their ballots in the lobby and refreshment area of the Spectrum Center, just outside the main seating area. By design it allows all 38 polling stations to be separated and allows voters to enter and exit the facility in separate sections.

Voting begins at 8 a.m. Voters are encouraged to use the Lynx Blue Line to get there, or you can use the free parking that will be available at the Center City Green parking deck.

