Sign of the times: Biden campaign signs taken from Huntersville yard

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Call it a sign of the times.

A Huntersville homeowner is angry after three of her political yard signs supporting Joe Biden for president were stolen.

“I don’t think you would appreciate it if somebody came and took something from your yard or took your MAGA hat,” said Heather Whittington. “But you need to realize we’re all American citizens and we all have a right to vote our conscience.”

Her neighbor’s surveillance camera captured people on a golf cart pull up, somebody get out, and grab her signs.

She later found them tossed in the woods.

Huntersville Police are investigating. Authorities say they have exhausted all leads.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM