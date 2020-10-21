Shattering 2016 numbers, 2 million ballots already cast in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- More than two million people have voted in North Carolina, shattering the numbers at this point in the 2016 election.

The State Board of Elections estimates absentee and early voting ballots could account for 80 percent of the ballots cast in the state.

“We’re just as pleased as we can be that our biggest problem right now is dealing with all of these voters who are coming in to participate in democracy,” said State Board Chair, Damon Circosta.

As a comparison, at this point in 2016, 700,000 voters cast their ballot.

“Wow. I can see that,” said Judith Brown with Project 70Forward. “Our first day here, we had over a thousand voters,” she said.

FOX 46 asked voters why they chose to head to the polls early.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“I didn’t want to be in that line November third,” said Henry James.

“Honestly, I just wanted to get it out of the way,” said Christopher Lamb.

“People want their vote to count,” said Tina Williams. “There’s a lot going on with the ballots and all, so a lot of people want to get their vote in early.”

Tuesday, the State Board of Elections addressed how they plan to rectify the 10,000 deficient absentee ballots.

“What we’ve mostly seen are issues within the witness section,” said State Board Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell.

A judge ruled if a ballot is returned without a witness or assistant signature (if applicable), the voter has to complete a new absentee ballot.

“A voter will be contacted through mail and email most likely,” Brinson Bell said.

The counties are reaching out to those voters immediately to get those absentee ballots fixed. At last check, there were 500 to 600 of those in Mecklenburg County.

The early voting period runs through Saturday, Oct. 31.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE