Senator Lindsey Graham holds watch party at USC in push for fourth term

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE/AP)- Lindsey Graham will be holding his Election Day watch party at Pastides Alumni Center at The University of South Carolina, his Alma matter. The event is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Graham voted Tuesday afternoon in Seneca, just a couple of hours from the school. He is continuing to encourage everyone to vote before the polls close at 7:30 p.m.

The South Carolina Senator is facing a tough challenge with Democrat Jamie Harrison in one of the most expensive Senate races in the country.

Graham is seeking his fourth term in office. Using his 25-year Capitol Hill career against him, Harrison has portrayed Senator Graham as a career politician too far removed from constituent’s lives.

More than one million South Carolinians have already voted in this year’s general election, with absentee voting obliterating records from 2016.

However, more than 13,000 votes in one South Carolina county will have to wait a while to be counted because of a printing error.

Dorchester County Election Commissioner Todd Billman said at a news conference Tuesday that the mail-in ballots did not have the proper bars printed at the top so the scanner used to count the votes won’t register them. He says the error does not affect anyone’s vote.

The votes will have to be counted by hand and will not be counted Tuesday. Billman says Dorchester County’s full results will be finished by the Friday deadline to certify returns.

The Senate race between Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and his Democratic challenger, Jaime Harrison, as well as the U.S. House race between Rep. Joe Cunningham and Republican challenger Nancy Mace, will be affected by the unscanned ballots.

