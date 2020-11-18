Sen. Lindsey Graham responds to allegations that he asked GA Secretary of State to throw out legal ballots

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., denounces a report by the Justice Department’s internal watchdog that concluded the FBI was justified in opening its investigation into ties between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia and did not act with political bias, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Senator Lindsey Graham fired back at allegations he pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, to throw out legally cast ballots.

The allegations from the Georgia Republican first appeared in an article from the Washington Post.

Graham, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, called the allegations “ridiculous.”

The South Carolina Republican said he also called officials in Arizona and Nevada, two other tightly contested states where the races have been called for President-Elect Joe Biden, to clarify how mail-in votes were counted.

Some 400 miles away, in Fort Mill, his longtime constituents support Graham.

“It was definitely the right move,” said Dana Hopkins, “Lindsey Graham knows what is going on.”

Raffensperger told the Washington Post that Graham asked him whether he had the power to toss out all mail-in ballots in counties that had higher rates of non-matching signatures.

On Capitol Hill, Graham is finding support from Republicans and criticism from Democrats.

“That was reckless and inappropriate,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

“I find it hard to believe that any senator, much less Lindsey Graham, would threaten a Secretary of State,” said Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA).

Raffensperger said, according to the Washington Post, every allegation of fraud will be investigated, but so far, no credible evidence exists that would change the election’s outcome.

Back in Fort Mill, some Republican voters are convinced fraud exists.

“It just seems like everything reversed pretty late after the polls had closed,” said Eddie Young, a Fort Mill resident.

Jaime Harrison, who lost to Lindsey Graham in the senate race this year, took to Twitter to call the allegations against Graham “disgusting, sickening and criminal.”

This is disgusting, sickening and criminal!



This is exactly what I talked about for 2 years…. folks like Lindsey don’t give a damn about our democracy or your rights- only about power!



I hope the Biden DOJ investigates this!!! 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 https://t.co/CBZUYBqfQD — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) November 16, 2020

