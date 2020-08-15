Security restrictions, traffic routes for RNC released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Secret Service has released the plans for security and traffic routes for the 2020 RNC events coming to the Queen City.

There will be several road closures, limitations on parking and vehicle checkpoints will be implemented.

Road closures will go into effect at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, and will be lifted by 6 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 25. CMPD and CDOT will be setting them up and monitoring. These closures include:

Southbound I-277 exit ramp onto S. College Street

S. College Street between W. Morehead Street and E. Hill Street

S. College Street between the Westin Hotel and 3rd Street

S. Brevard Street between E. Stonewall Street and 3rd Street

E. Stonewall Street between the Harvey Gant Building and S. Caldwell Street

E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. from the middle of the block of MLK Blvd. (between S. Tryon Street & S. College Street) and S. Caldwell Street

All alleyways and internal roadways within the above defined area

Beginning on Friday, Aug. 21, “Emergency No Parking” signs will be put up in areas where road closures will occur or where parking is not allowed. Parking restrictions will be coordinated and enforced by the CMPD and CDOT. These areas include:

S. Tryon Street between W. Morehead Street and 3rd Street

Hill Street between S. Tryon St. and S. College Street

S. College Street between E. Hill St. and the Westin Hotel

All alleyways and internal roadways within the above defined area



For those who live and work near the convention center, checkpoints will be put in place beginning at 6 p.m. on Aug. 23. There will be three checkpoints for all local traffic where cars will be screened and searched.

“Local Traffic” includes delegates, RNC staff and guests, residents, employees, business patrons, food delivery services, ride shares, taxis, Uber, Lyft, and repair services. All other vehicles will be turned away.

Exiting traffic should return to the same checkpoint used to enter. Checkpoints will be at:

Checkpoint #1 – S. Tryon Street at W. Morehead Street (near blue area on map) Access to Tryon Street, the Westin Hotel, Regions Bank building (615 S. College Street) and parking garages on Stonewall Street (between Tryon and the Harvey Gantt Center), MLK Boulevard and “The Green” will be facilitated through this security checkpoint. Businesses and eateries on “The Green” will be accessible by foot only from the S.Tryon Street sidewalk.

Checkpoint #2 – S. Caldwell Street at the NASCAR Hall of Fame Parking Garage (near yellow area on map) Access to the NASCAR Tower parking garage will be for tenants only. Businesses in this area will be open if allowed by State COVID Regulations and will be accessible by foot as well.

Checkpoint #3 – S. Caldwell Street at South Boulevard (near green area on map) Access to the Novel Stonewall Station Apartments for residents and guests and patrons of the Whole Foods Market, Home 2 Suites and related business in this location can access the parking garage from South Boulevard only. All other vehicular access points will be closed. Businesses in this area will be open and are accessible by foot from the intersection of S. Caldwell Street and E. Stonewall Street as well.

Lynx Light Rail service will be modified beginning at 5:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, until 5:15 a.m.,

Tuesday, Aug. 25.

CATS will be closing all tracks on the Blue Line between the Carson station and 7th Street station.

The Carson and and 7th Street stations will remain open, with only the MLK/Convention Center and Trade Street stations closed. All other stations remain open. A bus bridge will be provided for through riders between the Carson Street and 7th Street stations.

No bus service will be allowed inside the secure perimeter. You can check the CATS website for

additional route changes.

Any security-related updates will be available on Twitter at @RNC_Security.