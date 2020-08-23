Charlotte set for Republican National Convention

Right now, preparations are underway for the Republican National Convention to be held in Uptown Charlotte.

Charlotte Mecklenburg police have ramped up security measures to make sure the Uptown area is safe and there are also lots of road closures expected in the coming days.

Driving Uptown, you’ll see brisk walking, barricades and police presence everywhere just days before President Donald Trump is scheduled to be in Charlotte.

“It’s a couple days before the start. I decided to go out for a walk… I’ve seen security up. Homeland security apparatus, police presence but it’s peaceful otherwise,” said Bill McNamara.

People who live in the area say they’ve noticed more police officers patrolling. Fox 46 reached out to CMPD’s spokesperson who says “there is a tremendous amount of planning, training and coordination that has been and will be committed to security. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will commit appropriate staffing and resources to manage the RNC.”

“We have the business of the RNC to handle. Resolutions, credentials, rules and committee meetings and things like that. We’re just meeting and doing our thing business-wise for the next couple days. Today and tomorrow,” said Rick Rice, RNC preps.

Rick Rice is on the RNC’s credential staff has spent the day preparing for a busy week.

A map on the GOP Convention’s website is updated in real time showing all road closures and permits needed to park Uptown.

“All of the appropriate accommodations have been made. We are not having the big celebratory gathering we were hoping for but the city has been fabulous to us the last couple days and we’re looking forward to an even better Sunday and Monday with the president being here,” said Jose Cunningham, RNC Preps. Planning and preparations are happening now for the busy week ahead.

