Report: Second presidential debate canceled after Trump refuses to participate in virtual format

WASHINGTON (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden has been canceled, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

WSJ reports that a person familiar with the matter says the Commission on Presidential Debates decided to cancel the event after the president said he wouldn’t take part in a virtual debate.

On Oct. 8, the Commission announced that they were going to switch the format to a virtual debate “in order to protect the health and safety of all involved.”

The news came after President Trump and several others who were close to him tested positive for COVID-19.

Biden suggested moving the debate back a week to the 22nd, the day scheduled for the third debate. Trump agreed as long as the debate was in person, but also requested a third and final debate just before the election.

Biden, however, refused to debate so close to election day, on Nov. 3.

The debate was set to be moderated by Steve Scully, Senior Executive Producer & Political Editor, C-SPAN Networks at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami.

