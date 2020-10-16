Record number of early votes so far, but how is your ballot being kept safe?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- More than 35,000 voters in Mecklenburg County early voted on the first day. According to the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections that sets a new daily record for early voting. In 2016, about 13,000 people voted on the first day of early voting.



The second day of early voting in Mecklenburg County say shorter lines, but still a steady flow of voters.

“I meant to come yesterday, but I decided when I went to work today I was going to cast my vote,” said Varina Monteth, who voted at The Spectrum Center in Uptown.



This year the North Carolina State Board of Elections is doubling down on ensuring voters know that their vote is safe and secure, even if their cast their ballot weeks before the election.



In Mecklenburg County, early voting ballots are collected at the end of each day and kept in a vault at the Board of Elections until election night.



North Carolina law requires that all 100 counties within the state vote using paper ballots. Election leaders say paper ballots allow for tracking via a paper trail in the event of a recount or audit.

“I feel like since I came and voted early it seems really safe and secure and I am confident my vote will be counted,” said Kelly Andrews, who also voted at The Spectrum Center.

North Carolina elections officials have no evidence that any election system or voting system in the state has ever been the target of a successful cyber attack.

Ballot marking devices, like the ones used in Mecklenburg County, by law are not allowed to be connected to the internet. North Carolina is also one of only a few states that has an investigations division to look at possible voter fraud cases.



Some counties will not be using a ballot marking device for voters. Instead, voters will bubble in their selection on a ballot and then turn it in at a ballot box. The state is providing individually wrapped pens for each and every voter.



The State Board of Elections has created a fact sheet about voter security, which you can view here.

