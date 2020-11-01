Charlotte elections director on record early turnout: ‘Tuesday still key’

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) – The Board of Elections in Mecklenburg County cited 365,000 people voted early, which is up 16,000 people from 2016.

Saturday was the last day to vote early in North Carolina and Fox 46 cameras were rolling at several of the polling locations.

The Director of Elections in Mecklenburg County said the number of local people who voted early is the same number of people who voted in the entirety of the 2016 election.

He called this a record turnout as we look ahead to Election Day.

People told Fox46 they wouldn’t miss this opportunity to vote.

“It’s essential to come out and vote because right now we are dealing with a society that needs change,” said Michael Jackson.

In West Charlotte, retired NBA player Anthony Morrow, held an early voting event. He says people need to understand the importance of this election. Grammy Award-winning artist, Common was also present.

“We emphasized you know what we need to do going forward. Early voting is more important than ever right now and we also talked about the importance of 2022. We got to come back and vote local and select the right people in the electives,” said Morrow.

Fox 46 captured people at an Old Wells Fargo building in South Charlotte.

“It may seem minor to some people but this is one of our few chances to get your opinion out there. Whether or not the candidate you wish to win doesn’t make it, it’s still important that you at least made some effort to push forward,” said Shaun Elanchette.

All in all, there was a record turnout in Mecklenburg County to vote early.

The board of elections is looking forward to November 3rd.

“What we’re trying to figure out is if that means we’re going to have a lot of people or nobody show up. Assuming we have about a 70% turnout at most which would be a great number for us in Mecklenburg County. That would be about 550,000 people. We’re only 60-70 thousand votes away from that,” said Michael Dickerson, Director of Board of Elections, Mecklenburg County.

The Director said the main thing people need to remember for Election Day is your precinct location. There are 195 polling locations in Mecklenburg County for November 3rd. The doors will open at 630AM and close at 730PM.