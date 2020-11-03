Record-level early voting leaves some in-person voting sites empty on Election Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- So many people have voted early in this year’s election that some polling sites in Mecklenburg County looked like ghost towns on Tuesday.

At Myers Park Traditional School, voters coming through were in the single digits when FOX 46 arrived around 3:30 p.m. For most of the evening, the only people inside the building were the poll workers.

Officials say they usually see between 65 and 70 percent turnout for presidential elections. In Mecklenburg County, 62 percent of voters cast their ballots early.

These record-breaking early voting numbers and mail-in voting made for a slow day at the polling sites.

The Chief Judge told FOX 46 that 2,500 people are registered in the precinct, but only 183 voted there today.

“I was like ‘uh, let me check and make sure I can still vote, because where is everybody?’ But this was so perfect because I’m on a break right now and I just got in and got out,” one voter told FOX 46.

One place that is busy this evening is the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections, just five minutes away from Myers Park Traditional. That’s because the deadline to turn in mail-in absentee ballots was 5 p.m.

If you didn’t turn in your mail-in ballot by the deadline, officials say the only way you can cast your vote is by throwing that absentee ballot away and getting to your nearest polling site by 7:30 p.m. when they close.

